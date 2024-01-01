WebCatalog

Elixpur Idle

Elixpur Idle

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: poki.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Elixpur Idle ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Elixpur Idle is an idle clicker game that invites you into a whimsical world! A cat wizard seeks your aid in gathering mushrooms for special potions. Click on the mushrooms to speed up their growth, while adorable cat wizard apprentices assist in harvesting them. Deliver the mushrooms to the wizard to craft unique potions, which can be sold for profit. Use your earnings to upgrade your mushroom operation and enhance potion quality. Can you make the most marvelous potion ever together with a group of cat wizards?

אתר: poki.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Elixpur Idle, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Idle Miner

Idle Miner

poki.com

Idle Gang

Idle Gang

poki.com

Cat Coffee Shop

Cat Coffee Shop

poki.com

Grow Up the Cats

Grow Up the Cats

poki.com

Cat Clicker RE

Cat Clicker RE

poki.com

Idle Cowshed

Idle Cowshed

poki.com

Thirteen

Thirteen

poki.com

Idle Money Tree

Idle Money Tree

poki.com

Idle Pet Business

Idle Pet Business

poki.com

Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc

Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc

poki.com

Kiwi Clicker

Kiwi Clicker

poki.com

Idle Success

Idle Success

poki.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.