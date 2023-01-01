WebCatalog

Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends

Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: poki.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends introduces a fresh challenge to stimulate your mind! In this fourth installment of the brain exercise series, get ready for a new cast of characters, innovative customization mechanics, and, most importantly, a lot of brand-new brain teasers. Whether you're helping your family or finding ways to calm down an angry relative, every puzzle is a unique test of your cognitive skills. Time to sharpen your wits and expand your mind!

אתר: poki.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.