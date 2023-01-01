NationStates
לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.
אתר: nationstates.net
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של NationStates ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל NationStates, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.
