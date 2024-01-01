Bookkeeping Services Providers - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks היא חבילת תוכנת הנהלת חשבונות שפותחה ומשווקת על ידי Intuit. מוצרי QuickBooks מכוונים בעיקר לעסקים קטנים ובינוניים ומציעים יישומי חשבונאות מקומיים כמו גם גרסאות מבוססות ענן המקבלות תשלומים עסקיים, מנהלים ומשלמים חשבונות ופונקציות שכר.
Osome
osome.com
אנו משחררים אותך מהנהלת חשבונות ידנית, פותרים מסחר אלקטרוני ומקים חברות. תן למומחים שלנו לטפל בחשבוניות, בדוחות ובמיסים בזמן שאתה מגדיל את העסק שלך
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 הוא פתרון הנהלת חשבונות, חשבונאות וייעוץ Quickbooks ו-Xero לעסקים קטנים עד בינוניים.
Pilot
pilot.com
התמקד בעסק שלך, בידיעה שמנהלי החשבונות המומחים שלנו, בסיוע מעצמות תוכנה, מטפלים בספרים שלך.
Zeni
zeni.ai
צוות פיננסים מבוסס בינה מלאכותית לחברות סטארט-אפ. פתח תובנות פיננסיות בזמן אמת וצוות פיננסי בשירות מלא עם שירותי הנהלת החשבונות, הנהלת החשבונות ומנהל הכספים החכמה של Zeni.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro היא פלטפורמת צמיחה המפגישה בין קהילת כישרונות מומחים ועסקים כדי לנווט אתגרים מיידיים ולתכנן תוכנית להצלחה ארוכת טווח. מופעל על ידי טכנולוגיית AI קניינית ומומחיות מעמיקה בתעשייה, פארו משדכת עסקים עם המומחה והפתרון המתאים ביותר לפתרון בעיות ולהניע צמיחה. הקהילה המובחרת שלנו של מומחי פיננסים וחשבו...
Fincent
fincent.com
התנסות בניהול פיננסי חלק. ייעול ✓ הנהלת חשבונות ✓ הגשת מס ✓ חשבוניות ותשלומים ✓ מעקב אחר הוצאות ועוד. הזמן הדגמה!
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero היא חברת תוכנות ושירותי הנהלת חשבונות המספקת תוכנות חשבונאות ופיננסיות. inDinero נוסדה ב-2009 על ידי ג'סיקה מה, אנדי סו ואנדריאה בארריקה, וסיימה את חממת הסטארט-אפים, Y Combinator ב-2010. ב-8 במאי 2018, inDinero רכשה את החברה tempCFO שבסיסה בסן חוזה. ב-1 בפברואר 2019, inDinero רכשה חברה שניי...
Ceterus
ceterus.com
האוטומציה כאן - הפוך אותה לחלק מהחשבונאות שלך! בין אם אתה יזם לעסקים קטנים או חברת רואי חשבון התומכת בעסקים קטנים, אתה צריך אוטומציה כדי להתחרות בשוק של היום. Ceterus משלבת את הטכנולוגיות האוטומציות של שלבים בתהליכי הנהלת החשבונות והדיווח המתורגמים לעלויות נמוכות יותר, דיוק רב יותר וזמנים מהירים י...
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to aut...
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified expe...
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and s...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...