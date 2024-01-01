Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Displays - A digital signage management solution for centralized control and content synchronization across multiple displays and devices. * BGM (Background Music) - In-store audio management, allowing remote control and updates of background music and promotional messaging. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. In addition to the core apps, Kabob offers a range of extension apps to support marketing, operations, and other business functions, such as: * Digital Marketing - Tools for content management, omnichannel marketing, and online surveys. * Automation Operations - Solutions for order queuing, reservation and table management, and menu board synchronization. * AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) - Intelligent systems for remote device management, facial detection, social distancing monitoring, and table occupancy tracking. * Staff Management - Tools for training, scheduling, and managing store staff. Kabob positions itself as a one-stop platform for chain brands, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions to streamline and automate various aspects of retail operations. The platform claims to provide cross-platform support, scalability, and easy integration with third-party systems. The company has a global presence, with direct branch offices in Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan, as well as reseller partners in Canada and Australia. Kabob serves a diverse range of industries, including fast-food chains, conveyor belt sushi restaurants, Scandinavian home brands, and even a VR cafe in the United States. Kabob Retail Cloud appears to be a robust and versatile retail technology platform aimed at helping chain businesses optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies through the use of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions.

