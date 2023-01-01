Google News
לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.
אתר: news.google.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Google News ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
אתר: news.google.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Google News, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.
יכול גם לעניין אותך
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
Rainway
rainway.com
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Answers
answers.google.com
iCloud Pages
icloud.com
flipboard.com
Feedly
feedly.com
iCloud Keynote
icloud.com
CamScanner
camscanner.com
Google Play
play.google.com
Google Analytics
marketingplatform.google.com
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com