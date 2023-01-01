WebCatalog

Dictionary.com הוא מילון מקוון שהדומיין שלו נרשם לראשונה ב-14 במאי 1995. התוכן של Dictionary.com מבוסס על הגרסה העדכנית ביותר של Random House Unabridged Dictionary, עם תוכן נוסף מ-Collins English Dictionary, American Heritage Dictionary ואחרים .

אתר: dictionary.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Dictionary.com, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

