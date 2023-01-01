Dictionary.com
לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.
אתר: dictionary.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Dictionary.com ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
אתר: dictionary.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Dictionary.com, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.
יכול גם לעניין אותך
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Inoreader
inoreader.com
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Linguee
linguee.com
Games to Learn English
gamestolearnenglish.com
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Business Insider
businessinsider.com