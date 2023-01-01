WebCatalog
Cambly

Cambly

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: cambly.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Cambly ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

גלה כמה כיף וקל ללמוד אנגלית יכול להיות - רק ב-Cambly! גילוי מורה. תזמון גמיש. תכנית לימודים מיוחדת. כיתה אינטראקטיבית.

אתר: cambly.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Cambly, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

CS First

CS First

csfirst.withgoogle.com

LiteracyPlanet

LiteracyPlanet

literacyplanet.com

Prodigy

Prodigy

prodigygame.com

DP Education

DP Education

dpeducation.lk

EduForFun

EduForFun

eduforfun.com

Games to Learn English

Games to Learn English

gamestolearnenglish.com

Shiftboard SchedulePro

Shiftboard SchedulePro

scheduleproweb.com

Legends of Learning

Legends of Learning

legendsoflearning.com

Fliplearn

Fliplearn

fliplearn.com

GrammarFlip

GrammarFlip

grammarflip.com

Burlington English

Burlington English

burlingtonenglish.com

Savvas Realize

Savvas Realize

savvas.com

    מוצר

    תמיכה

    חברה

    מידע משפטי

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

    מדיניות פרטיות