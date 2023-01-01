You Only Livez Twice
You Only Livez Twice a.k.a. YOLT is a game where you need to survive as a human against the zombie horde. The game has 7 levels in different environments such as a forest, a city, a farm and an old navy ship. The difficulty per level ranges from tutorial to nearly impossible. That doesn't have to be a problem by the way, because once you are eaten by the zombies you can just join their side and get the humans. You can complete the levels with an A-status as a human, or a B-status as a zombie.WASD - moveMouse - lookClick - shootYou Only Livez Twice was created by Ben McMahan. He was the former lead creator of the well-known Google Doodles.
