Up and Beyond is a skill game created by Electric Monkeys where the player must control a rocket and avoid colliding with any of the obstacles. Take control of your spaceship and navigate through a mysterious universe. Avoid colliding with obstacles and walls, and collect Atoms to get upgrades and new rocket parts. But beware! Pay attention to your fuel tank or you could get lost in space... Do you dare to face this new adventure?Control your rocket by moving left and right, avoid hitting the walls, and collect as many fuel capsules and atoms as you can.Move left - Left arrow key Move right - Right arrow keyBoost - Up arrow keyUp and Beyond is created by Electric Monkeys. You can play their other game Double Bounce on Poki!

