Unpuzzle is a puzzle game created by Kek Games. Your objective is to remove all the jigsaw pieces in the puzzle until the canvas is fully empty. Click and drag a piece to pull it away and remove it from the puzzle. You can only pull a piece if there isn't any other piece blocking the way. There are multiple unique ways to solve all of these relaxing puzzles. Can you help these pieces Unpuzzle?Hold and drag a piece to pull it away and remove it from the puzzle. You can only pull a piece if there isn't any other piece blocking the way. Remove every piece to solve the puzzle!Unpuzzle was created by Kek Games. Play their other de-stressing puzzle games on Poki: UnpuzzleX and Rhomb

Website: poki.com

