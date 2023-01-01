Toxic is a platform-action game made by Nitrome. Run through the dangerous levels and avoid enemies. Use bombs to go through the destructible terrain. Will you be able to reach the end of each level ?Controls are explained in-gameThis game was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

