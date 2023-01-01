Tiny Dangerous Dungeons is a platform game where you dwell in dungeons to hunt for treasures. In this pixel art metroidvania adventure, you can explore a huge dungeon, face creepy creatures, collect hidden power-ups, and gain new skills to aid you on your quest. The items you’ve collected can be the key to unlocking new passages, so make sure to explore every nook and cranny. The game is styled in the 90s gorgeous monochromatic pixel art, so you can feel the nostalgia as you play. Can you help Timmy survive the tiny dangerous dungeons and become the best treasure hunter in the world? Pro tip: Check out the Time Trial mode for a nice challenge after finishing the game.Move - Left/Right arrowJump - X or SpacebarEnter - Downward arrowTiny Dangerous Dungeons is created by Adventure Island. Check out their other games on Poki: Heart Star, Super Dangerous Dungeons, and Total Party Kill!You can play Tiny Dangerous Dungeons for free on Poki.Tiny Dangerous Dungeons can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

