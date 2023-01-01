🎅 The Impossible Quizmas is an online christmas themed trivia game created by Splapp-me-do. This hilarious holiday game includes so many tricky questions. Sometimes, you have to choose the funniest answer. During other rounds, you must find hidden goodies. Fill your shelf with presents, while listening to Christmas music.This original game works without Flash on any device.Click the right answer out the of the four options. Use Skips to skip a particular questions of the game. Watch out for Bombs which have a timer to answer the question before the time runs out or it is Game Over.The Impossible Quiz was created by Splapp-me-do. Also check the original The Impossible Quiz and the latest The Impossible Quiz 2.

Website: poki.com

