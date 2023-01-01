The Impossible Quiz 2 is the second installment of the hardest trivia quiz on the word wide web. Questions even got more tricky than in the first quiz, which makes this game officially the hardest one available. The creator Splapp-me-do has done everything to make sure you won't succeed in completing this quiz. 120 questions are waiting for you to be answered. Good luck!This original game works without Flash on any device. Did you answer all questions? Play The Impossible Quiz.Use your mouse to answer the questionsThe Impossible Quiz was created by Splapp-me-do. He also created the original The Impossible Quiz and the Christmas themed quiz: The Impossible Quizmas.Naleksuh found most of the bugs in this game, and they were fixed thanks to him!

Website: poki.com

