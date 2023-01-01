Sudoblocks is a tile-matching puzzle game that combines the sudoku experience with the block genre. Although a block game in its soul, it adopts the input of the Sudoku mechanics by introducing a new mechanic: Your job is to clean the board by using the pieces on the right to fill the 3x3 squares or complete straight lines. The left side holds your power-ups that will help you beat the game such as undo, destroy, rotate, swap. There are three game modes for your every mood: Standard, timed, or relaxed. It even has a night mode! Sudoblocks offers a puzzle experience like you've never seen before!Pick up a piece from the right container by holding down your left mouse button, and drop it on an empty block by releasing it.Sudoblocks is created by Infinity Games, a game development studio based in Portugal. They are specialized in relaxing games such as Energy, Infinity Loop and Shapes. You can play them all for free on Poki!

