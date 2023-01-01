Spaceship Merge is a merge game created by Mizadev. Start out your merge journey with the Gremlin ship and merge your way to bigger and better ships! Combine two of the same spaceships to unlock new one. There are multiple options to speed up your process in the upgrade factory. You can also do some manual work to produce ships faster, take a look at the bonuses or open up some chests in the shop. Can you complete your spaceship collection? Use your mouse to click and drag the same ships onto each other. Spaceship Merge was created by Leon Nuredini.

