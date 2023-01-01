SlashZ is a cutting simulation game where you cut various household objects from different angles. Make the surface area as small as possible without slashing the innocent beetles. Try to include them in the same area when you're cutting the object. Each level puts you up against another object, and there are more than a hundred levels to complete with varying difficulty! Start with the living room of your household objects, and slowly move to move advanced levels like street corner and even food vendors! Pay attention to bonus objectives like flying beetles, slash combos and perfect slashes as they will help you score better points. Share SlashZ with your friends and see who has the steadiest hand!Tap or click, then swipe as if you're cutting something with a pair of scissors. Do so until you've shrunk the puzzle piece with all the beetles in the same half.SlashZ is created by NoPowerup, a game development company based in Vietnam. Play their other fun idle management and clicker games on Poki: RotateZ, Idle Gang, Survival Builder, Idle Tree City, Idle Digging Tycoon, Idle Lumber Inc, Idle Light City, Idle Success, Horse Shoeing, Merge Battle, ShootZ and Traffic Rush!You can play SlashZ for free on Poki.SlashZ is only playable on your computer for now.

