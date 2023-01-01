Skywire 2 is an action platform game created by Nitrome. In this game, you help carry your passengers to the station while navigating the vessel on the rail. Avoid dangerous robotic animals such as ostriches, parrots, rhinos, and camels, as they will cause your passengers to fall off. There is even a game mode for two-player racing! Go ahead and jump into this rail riding classic!Up - W or Upwards arrowDown - S or Downwards arrowSkywire 2 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

