Robot Awake is a puzzle game where you manipulate the direction of laser beams in order to wake robots up from their slumber. There are several robots on each level, and it's up to you to figure out ways to power them with the minimum amount of work. Start by powering one of the lasers. Tap on the receivers to turn them around, so that they refract the laser toward the next point. Keep rotating the receivers until you've started up every robot on your screen. There are a hundred challenging levels waiting for you to overcome. Can you finish every level in Robot Awake? Share this game with your friends and compare your high scores!Tap the power source or a receiver to interact with it. Tap on the tiles to rotate them.Robot Awake was created by Salt Pastel Studio. Play their other thinking game on Poki: Yarn UntangleYou can play Robot Awake for free on Poki.Robot Awake can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

