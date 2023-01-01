Pop It vs Spinner is a relaxing puzzle game created by Adgard. In this game, your objective is to remove all the popits by matching at least 2 of the same tiles at once. Try to calculate your moves early to make chain combos for more points. Use the spinner mode when no matches are left to generate new ones, and clean the whole level! Pay attention to the entire game window to find extra pop its! Make sure to share the game with your friends and spread the word! Can you pop them all?Tap or click on the popits that have identical colored popits touching them.Pop - Tap or Left Mouse clickPop It vs Spinner is created by Adgard. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Find The Candy, MadZOOng, and Merge to Million

