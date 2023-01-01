Idle Tree City is a simulation game created by NoPowerup. In this idle management game, you must help cute trees build beautiful wood houses. Earn cash, purchase upgrades, produce trees faster and build a whole new wooden city! Can you build the greenest tree city the world has ever seen?Tap or left-mouse click on a piece of land, object or worker to interact with it. Click on an empty tile to plant a tree.Idle Tree City is created by NoPowerup. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Idle Digging Tycoon, Idle Lumber Inc, Idle Light City, Idle Success, Horse Shoeing, Merge Battle, ShootZ and Traffic Rush!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Idle Tree City. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.