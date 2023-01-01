Live as a fox in the wild! You can create a clever animal with unique fur and a magical glow. Eat meat for health, and feed your family to make them stronger. There are Wooden Body, Runner, and Hunter upgrades in Fox Simulator 3D!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fox Simulator 3D. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.