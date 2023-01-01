Drop Wizard Tower is an arcade game created by Neutronized. You are a lone wizard in a world where The Shadow Order has captured all the wizards in the country. Break free, defeat the evil shadow order in hopes of finding the mysterious egg. Use the left and right keys to position yourself when dropping, and attack the enemies carefully. There are over 50 floors to explore, many wizards to help you in your journey, epic bosses, traps, enemies, treasures, fruits and much more! Go ahead and show off your power in Drop Wizard Tower!Stun your enemies by walking towards them, and kick them off the map!Move - Left / Right arrow keys | A / D keys | Arrow keys on the screenDrop Wizard Tower was created by Neutronized. Play their other games for free on Poki: Lost Yeti

Website: poki.com

