Crab & Fish is a skill game where you free fish as you pop blocks and move down the platform. You only need to touch the fish cage in order to set the poor animal free. Pop the blocks strategically to maintain your balance and don't fall off the platform! Share Crab & Fish with your friends and pass their high scores as you descend further. There are plenty of fish in the sea, and they all count on you to save them!Use your finger or mouse to pop blocks and move down the platform.Crab & Fish was created by Atatapp. This is their first game on Poki!Crab & Fish is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

