Bouncy Dunks is a skill game developed by QKY Games. In this game, you'll bounce the basketball by moving the paddles at the bottom of the screen, and throw it through a basketball hoop. Collect the stars that appear occasionally to increase your points by 5. Don't let the ball fall down the gap or you will lose a life. Go ahead and try to beat your own high score in this amazing skill game. Bouncy Dunks is much more fun when you share the game with your friends and compare your scores.Hold down the left mouse button or your finger to drag the paddle around.Bouncy Dunks is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Power Light, Cannon Strike, Flipper Dunk, Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War

Website: poki.com

