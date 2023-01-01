Big Tower Tiny Square 2 is a puzzle platform game where you jump and pass dangerous obstacles and traps. Our square character is back for more adventure in the pursuit of finding the famous pineapple! Move up the carefully-designed tower while dodging spikes, traps, and other hazards. Touch every checkpoint in order to save your progress in this relentless multi-level platform. Can you reach the top and save Pineapple once again? Don't forget to share the game with your friends and find out who can complete the tower faster.Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - Space or Up arrowRestart - YBig Tower Tiny Square 2 was created by EO Interactive. Play their other arcade games on Poki: Big Tower Tiny Square and Big NEON Tower VS Tiny SquareYou can play Big Tower Tiny Square 2 for free on Poki.Big Tower Tiny Square 2 can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Big Tower Tiny Square 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.