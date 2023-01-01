Avalanche is a skill game created by Nitrome. In this game, you are a penguin on a sled whose main goal is to outrun an avalanche. So think on your feet and pass all the dangerous obstacles that stand in your way. There are two game modes in Avalanche: The regular story mode in which you can play through 15 levels. Or try the survival mode where you continue to slide away from the avalanche until you lose the game. How many fish can you catch in Avalanche without falling off?Accelerate - D or Right arrow keyBrake - A or Left arrow keyJump - W or Up arrow key (Hold down to jump higher)Avalanche was created by Nitrome as a flash game and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

