WebCatalogWebCatalog
Avalanche

Avalanche

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Avalanche app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Avalanche is a skill game created by Nitrome. In this game, you are a penguin on a sled whose main goal is to outrun an avalanche. So think on your feet and pass all the dangerous obstacles that stand in your way. There are two game modes in Avalanche: The regular story mode in which you can play through 15 levels. Or try the survival mode where you continue to slide away from the avalanche until you lose the game. How many fish can you catch in Avalanche without falling off?Accelerate - D or Right arrow keyBrake - A or Left arrow keyJump - W or Up arrow key (Hold down to jump higher)Avalanche was created by Nitrome as a flash game and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Cave Chaos 2, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Avalanche. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Twin Shot

Twin Shot

poki.com

Cave Chaos

Cave Chaos

poki.com

Mutiny

Mutiny

poki.com

Cave Chaos 2

Cave Chaos 2

poki.com

Test Subject Green

Test Subject Green

poki.com

Silly Sausage

Silly Sausage

poki.com

Twin Shot 2

Twin Shot 2

poki.com

Enemy 585

Enemy 585

poki.com

Magneboy

Magneboy

poki.com

Roly Poly

Roly Poly

poki.com

Final Ninja Zero

Final Ninja Zero

poki.com

Tanked Up

Tanked Up

poki.com