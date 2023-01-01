Pente.org is a place to play Pente for free. You can play and chat live with other players, or play against a powerful computer opponent, learn strategy, play in tournaments and more. Pente is a fun board game that is easy to learn. Anyone can figure it out and play a game in five minutes at pente.org.

Website: pente.org

