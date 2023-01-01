Battledudes.io is a real multiplayer 2d shooter game with a fully destructible map, where you fight other teams and players for the victory! The game has multiple distinct maps and multiple gamemodes for you to choose from, with many map and gamemode combinations. To aid you in fighting the enemies at your arsenal you have over 20 different weapons that you can unlock by playing the game and gaining XP points.

Website: battledudes.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Battle Dudes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.