AI Dungeon
play.aidungeon.io
Imagine a world that you could explore infinitely, continually finding an endless amount of entirely new content and adventures. What if you could also choose any action you can think of instead of being limited by the imagination of the developers who created the game? This is AI Dungeon. Any action you take, anything you choose to say, anywhere you choose to go, in any time period you want to play - there's an infinite number of adventures waiting. AI Dungeon is the first limitless text adventure game of its kind built with extremely advanced artificial intelligence using a massive deep neural network at its core.
Website: aidungeon.cc
