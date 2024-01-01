We are VOGO Voice, an innovative group made up of the best and diverse minds in voice technology focussing on the fastest way to connect the Power of Voice. We are the future of voice-enabled applications that help business and civic organisations to reach their growing audience with a smart, targeted and cross-linked voice platform. VOGO Voice supports Amazon and Google to make voice apps and deploy them in the form of skills and actions on their voice-activated devices. We are a userfriendly, multi-tenant SaaS platform that delivers information to business and communities through voice user interfaces (VUI's). VOGO Voice works with global companies, top data providers and technologies to transform raw data into information for data-driven decision making. Start building your skills today! Get in touch to find out more.

