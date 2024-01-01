Alternativas - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
La potente IA de Pictory le permite crear y editar vídeos de calidad profesional utilizando texto, sin necesidad de conocimientos técnicos ni necesidad de descargar software.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl permite a las pequeñas empresas crear videos animados, collages, presentaciones de diapositivas y publicaciones de imágenes estáticas en capas de aspecto profesional en minutos, así como programar o publicar instantáneamente en Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter y YouTube. Todo con aplicaci...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = ¡Predis.ai! Genere y comparta videos, carruseles y publicaciones de una sola imagen con IA en el lenguaje de su marca.
Submagic
submagic.co
Mejore sus videos con subtítulos impulsados por IA 🚀 Subtítulos sencillos con emojis perfectos y palabras clave resaltadas de forma inteligente, todo generado por IA.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Complementos de alimentación de redes sociales totalmente personalizables para WordPress. Muestre sus feeds de Facebook, Instagram, Twitter y YouTube: cuenta con la confianza de 1,3 millones de usuarios.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...