Alternativas - Verkada
Rhombus
rhombus.com
Cree espacios más inteligentes y seguros en una plataforma en la nube unificada Seguridad física modernizada. Administre sus edificios en cualquier momento y lugar con una solución todo en uno que reúne cámaras inteligentes, control de acceso, sensores, integraciones y alarmas bajo un solo panel de...
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...