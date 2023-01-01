Alternativas - UserTesting

WebCatalog

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Herramienta de prueba de usuario de pago sobre la marcha sin necesidad de suscripción ni tarifas mensuales. Obtenga mejores conocimientos de nuestro panel de evaluadores de alta calidad desde solo $30 por evaluador.

dscout

dscout.com

La plataforma de investigación cualitativa de dscout utiliza una aplicación móvil y más de 100.000 participantes ansiosos por capturar videos en el momento de manera eficiente y facilitar la obtención de información...

VideoAsk

videoask.com

La forma más sencilla de tener conversaciones por vídeo asincrónicas. Involucre a su comunidad, reclute nuevos talentos, genere mejores clientes potenciales y mucho más.

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Aproveche nuestra plataforma de investigación de usuarios de última generación y nuestro panel global de más de 1,6 millones para mejorar la experiencia de sus clientes y usuarios.

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

Emparejar investigadores con participantes. Reclute cualquier audiencia participante o encuentre oportunidades de investigación pagadas a través de cualquier método de investigación, en todo el mundo.

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

Emparejar investigadores con participantes. Reclute cualquier audiencia participante o encuentre oportunidades de investigación pagadas a través de cualquier método de investigación, en todo el mundo.

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

