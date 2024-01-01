Alternativas - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Cree chatbots ChatGPT, sorprendentemente rápido 🚀. El primer creador de chatbots de próxima generación impulsado por OpenAI. Cree bots similares a ChatGPT para que su proyecto o negocio haga las cosas. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
La plataforma colaborativa para construir agentes de IA. Los equipos utilizan Voiceflow para diseñar, probar y lanzar agentes de inteligencia artificial de voz o chat, juntos, más rápido y a escala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai es la plataforma líder de producción Full Stack AI, LLM y visión por computadora para modelar datos de imágenes, videos, textos y audio no estructurados.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Amado por los científicos de datos, gobernado por TI. Su solución todo en uno para el desarrollo, la implementación y las canalizaciones de datos de ciencia de datos y aprendizaje automático en la nube.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Las soluciones de visión por computadora de Chooch ayudan a las empresas a automatizar la revisión visual de sus datos de video e imágenes para detectar y comprender el significado de los elementos visuales más matizados, todo en tiempo real para brindar información procesable para impulsar decision...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Cree potentes aplicaciones de IA en minutos en la plataforma Katonic Generative AI Platform sin código. Aumente su productividad y la de sus empleados, mejore la experiencia del cliente y haga cosas que solo las grandes empresas podrían hacer, todo con el poder de la IA generativa. * No se requiere...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Nube sin servidor para IA: BentoCloud es una plataforma totalmente administrada para crear y operar aplicaciones de IA, brindando una entrega ágil de productos a los equipos de IA. BentoML es la plataforma para que los ingenieros de software creen productos de inteligencia artificial.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence permite a las empresas asegurar su transformación de IA con una solución automatizada para protegerse contra amenazas a la seguridad. La plataforma de Robust Intelligence incluye un motor para detectar y evaluar las vulnerabilidades del modelo, además de recomendar y hacer cumpli...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI ofrece infraestructura para ejecutar, ajustar y escalar aplicaciones de IA generativa. OctoAI hace que los modelos funcionen para usted, y no al revés. Los desarrolladores obtienen fácil acceso a una infraestructura de IA eficiente para que puedan ejecutar los modelos que elijan, ajustarlos p...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics proporciona una plataforma de IA revolucionaria que le facilita aprovechar la ciencia de datos para su negocio sin las barreras de los recursos y la infraestructura. Empresas de todos los tamaños, desde nuevas empresas hasta empresas, pueden utilizar la plataforma Qualetics para resolver p...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry es un PaaS nativo de la nube para que los equipos de aprendizaje automático creen, implementen y envíen aplicaciones ML/LLM en su propia nube/infraestructura local de una manera más rápida, escalable y rentable con los controles de gobernanza adecuados, lo que les permite lograr 90 Tiemp...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI está impulsando la adopción de GenAI en las empresas. Estamos respaldados por Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars y otros inversores destacados. TuneChat: nuestra aplicación de chat impulsada por modelos de código abierto TuneStudio: nuestro campo de juego p...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Cree productos de IA mejores y más diferenciados. Un espacio de trabajo colaborativo basado en la nube para iterar rápidamente productos GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Utilice la observabilidad de ML de Aporia para detectar la deriva y la degradación del modelo, centralizar la gestión de modelos, explicar predicciones y mejorar sus modelos de ML en producción.