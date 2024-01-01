Alternativas - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
El servicio de descubrimiento de restaurantes, comidas y entrega de alimentos más grande de la India. Mejor comida para más personas.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats es una plataforma estadounidense de pedidos y entrega de alimentos en línea lanzada por Uber en 2014 y con sede en San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. es un servicio estadounidense de entrega de alimentos preparados a pedido fundado en 2013 por los estudiantes de Stanford Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang y Evan Moore. DoorDash, una empresa respaldada por Y Combinator, es una de varias empresas de tecnología que utiliza servicios de l...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. es una plataforma estadounidense de pedidos y entrega de alimentos preparados en línea y móvil que conecta a los comensales con restaurantes locales. La empresa tiene su sede en Chicago, Illinois y se fundó en 2004. En 2019, la empresa tenía 19,9 millones de usuarios activos y 115.000 r...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Alimento. Lo entendemos. Todos tenemos nuestros favoritos. Con Deliveroo, recibe tus restaurantes locales favoritos y comida para llevar directamente en tu puerta. Todo está en el menú. Desde cadenas amadas a nivel nacional, como KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King y Subway, hasta comidas locales y...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Haga reservas en línea, lea reseñas de restaurantes de los comensales y gane puntos para comidas gratis. OpenTable es una red de reservas en línea en tiempo real para restaurantes de alta cocina.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates es una empresa estadounidense que ofrece entrega local de comidas preparadas en restaurantes y otros productos. En febrero de 2019, Postmates opera en 2940 ciudades de EE. UU. Proporcionar entregas desde restaurantes y tiendas que anteriormente no ofrecían entrega de mercancías. Postmates...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet facilita la gestión de entregas de última milla. Enrutamiento intuitivo, despacho, seguimiento en tiempo real, análisis y más.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
¡Simplemente pide comida con Just Eat! ¿Quieres pizza, sushi o vegetariano hoy? Disfrute de sus platos favoritos entregados rápidamente o para llevar.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Entrega y comida para llevar de los mejores restaurantes locales. Desayuno, almuerzo, cena y más, entregados de forma segura en su puerta. Ahora ofrecemos recogida y entrega sin contacto.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless es simplemente la forma más fácil de pedir comida a domicilio o para llevar. Lo que sea que te apetezca, donde sea que te apetezca, lo tienes. Sin menús, sin llamadas telefónicas, sin repetirte. Seamless es parte de la cartera de marcas de Grubhub Inc..
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice es la forma más fácil de pedir tu pizza local favorita. Conectamos a millones de amantes de la pizza con miles de pizzerías en todo el país.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Ordene comida para llevar en línea en más de 2300 restaurantes locales en Just Eat. ¡Recibe pizza, sushi y mucho más en tu puerta!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
¡La entrega a domicilio de los mejores restaurantes cerca de ti es con Just Eat, el nuevo nombre de Allo Resto! ¡Ordenar ahora!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Motor logístico bajo demanda. Potencia tus pedidos con un verdadero software de gestión de entregas bajo demanda. Despacho, planificación de rutas, gestión de mensajería: todo adaptado a su operación bajo demanda.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow es un sistema de pedidos en línea y una aplicación de pedidos de alimentos sin comisiones que ayuda a los restaurantes a alimentar a sus clientes hambrientos.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode le permite revolucionar su negocio alimentario. Ahora sus clientes no sólo pueden realizar pedidos desde cualquier lugar, ya sea una mesa, una habitación de hotel o cualquier lugar dentro de sus instalaciones, sino que también pueden pagarle en línea, realizar pedidos simultáneos y aprovechar...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho es el software de pedidos en línea líder para proveedores y locales de alimentos mayoristas. Utilice Fresho para que pedir comida al por mayor sea sencillo y sin estrés.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com es la plataforma todo en uno que los restaurantes independientes utilizan para impulsar su presencia digital. Proporciona los superpoderes de tecnología y marketing de marcas importantes como Domino's, Chick Fil-A y SweetGreen a restaurantes independientes. La plataforma puede impulsar tod...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Conozca la tecnología que hace posible la magia en los restaurantes. Desde el diseño de sitios web hasta soluciones de pago y pedidos en línea, BentoBox ayuda a los restaurantes de todo el mundo a crear mejores experiencias para sus clientes y su personal.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX es un software de restaurante en línea diseñado para ofrecer pedidos de comida, reservas y compras de tarjetas de regalo en línea.