Alternativas - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly es un servicio de acortamiento de URL y una plataforma de gestión de enlaces. La empresa Bitly, Inc. se estableció en 2008. Es de propiedad privada y tiene su sede en la ciudad de Nueva York. Bitly acorta 600 millones de enlaces al mes para utilizarlos en redes sociales, SMS y correo electróni...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com es el acortador de URL original que acorta tus enlaces difíciles de manejar en URL más manejables y utilizables.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Gestión de enlaces empresariales. Brindando colaboración, cumplimiento y creatividad para que los equipos globales mejoren cada interacción, protejan sus datos y generen confianza en cada clic.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Acortador de URL con dominios personalizados. Acorte, marque y realice un seguimiento de las URL con la plataforma de gestión de enlaces líder en la industria. Libre de intentar. API, URL corta, dominios personalizados.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply es el único acortador de enlaces que impulsa la conversión. Muestre su mensaje en cualquier lugar incorporando fácilmente llamadas a la acción en cada página que comparta. Convierte a tus seguidores en usuarios y clientes de forma gratuita.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe es un acortador de URL que incluye píxeles de reorientación en cada enlace que comparte. Cree enlaces de marca potentes y obtenga hasta un 34 % más de clics.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io es la mejor manera de crear, compartir y sincronizar sus UTM con su equipo. Deje de utilizar hojas de cálculo desordenadas y obtenga buenos datos de campaña en sus análisis.
Dub
dub.co
Alternativa Bitly de código abierto. Dub es un acortador de enlaces de código abierto con análisis integrados y dominios personalizados gratuitos.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Experimente un control total sobre sus enlaces cortos La plataforma completa de acortador de URL, gestión de enlaces, análisis de enlaces, enlaces profundos, generador de códigos QR y enlaces en biografía. Acorte, marque, administre, rastree y comparta sus enlaces sin esfuerzo.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Enlaces go intuitivos, seguros y compartidos por equipos. GoLinks® mejora la productividad al ayudar a los equipos a encontrar y compartir información rápidamente con enlaces cortos memorables llamados go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Ayude a los equipos a encontrar y compartir información rápidamente con enlaces cortos fáciles de recordar llamados enlaces go.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Realice un seguimiento de sus clics y tasas de conversión, recopile sus clientes potenciales y cree páginas web para la plataforma todo en uno de sus productos afiliados con unos pocos clics.
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Acorte, realice un seguimiento y optimice sus enlaces con atractivos llamados a la acción, píxeles de reorientación, enlaces de marca y análisis potentes.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
El acortador de URL T2M es una plataforma de gestión de enlaces todo en uno. El mejor acortador de URL personalizado con dominio de marca y API. Enlaces cortos personalizados con códigos QR y análisis e informes avanzados. Opción de instancia dedicada para agencias.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Con Linkin Bio, URL Retargeting y páginas seleccionadas, Linkjoy te ayuda Aumente el conocimiento de la marca, genere más clientes potenciales y reoriente sus objetivos una sola vez Visitantes.