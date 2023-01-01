WebCatalog

Sightfull

Sitio web: sightfull.com

Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps teams with everything they need to create an optimal GTM plan, all the way from leads to renewals. The analysis module saves RevOps teams significant time and cost by minimizing the need for manually calculating metrics, juggling spreadsheets, cleaning data and aligning sources. The optimization module helps revenue leaders easily uncover growth opportunities and revenue bottlenecks by identifying exactly what is (and isn't) working in the GTM motions. In just a few days, the platform models and aligns all your revenue data, creates actionable data hygiene alerts, and provides 100s of pre-calculated metrics and pre-built dashboards. It then updates and monitors the data in real-time, continuously sending actionable insights and real-time alerts so you always know what is going on across the entire revenue stream.

