Samhub is the world’s first marketing analytics platform with data enrichment for consumer oriented businesses. The platform allows marketing teams to gain a deeper understanding for their customers, website visitors and marketing performance by adding more and better data, automating analytics and visualising insights. Samhub is Privacy by Design and use anonymous data to make sure that it’s easy for businesses to meet their privacy needs, without loosing valuable insights. It also makes it possible to target marketing campaigns with high accuracy across all channels, without the use of third-party cookies. Learn more about our solutions: Audience Analysis - Compare your customers with the whole population to understand who your best customers are, how to acquire more of them and uncover growth opportunities. It also shows the size of your customer groups and your market penetration, along with over 600 more insights. Website Analytics - Add more data to your website traffic to understand who's visiting your website and how your marketing efforts perform in different segments. Our website analytics allows marketing teams to measure and understand the true performance of their marketing, with user privacy in focus. Targeted Advertising - Create and launch marketing campaigns targeting the right audience in all channels within seconds. Ensure optimal performance with automated, data-driven optimisations and stay up to date with real-time reports.

