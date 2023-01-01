Alternativas - ReviewGain
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
La plataforma de marca blanca de más rápido crecimiento para agencias de marketing digital. CRM, correo electrónico, SMS bidireccionales, Funnel Builder y más.
Podium
podium.com
Ofrezca a su empresa una ventaja injusta con reseñas, mensajería, pagos, chat web y más.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com es un sitio web danés de reseñas de consumidores fundado en Dinamarca en 2007 que alberga reseñas de empresas de todo el mundo. Cada mes se publican casi 1 millón de reseñas nuevas. El sitio ofrece servicios freemium a empresas. La empresa confía en los usuarios, el software y el equi...
Kenect
kenect.com
Interactúe con sus clientes donde estén: enviando mensajes de texto en su teléfono. Duplique sus clientes potenciales, genere reseñas en línea, capture pagos e inicie conversaciones de video chat, todo a través de mensajes de texto.
Thryv
thryv.com
Administre clientes en cualquier momento, en cualquier lugar y en cualquier dispositivo con el software para pequeñas empresas de Thryv: CRM, marketing por texto y correo electrónico, redes sociales, sitios web y más.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye es una plataforma integral de experiencia del cliente. Más de 60.000 empresas de todos los tamaños utilizan BirdEye todos los días para ser encontradas en línea a través de reseñas, ser elegidas por los clientes mediante interacciones de mensajes de texto y ser la mejor empresa con herramien...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Utilice la plataforma de administración de redes sociales de PromoRepublic para crear y personalizar contenido con herramientas integradas, programarlo en múltiples páginas de redes sociales, publicar anuncios y obtener resultados para su negocio.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself es una empresa de privacidad y gestión de reputación en línea que proporciona software y servicios, que incluyen: resultados negativos de Google, marca personal, protección de información privada, escaneo de la Dark Web y más.
Debutify
debutify.com
Obtenga más reseñas en menos tiempo y con menos esfuerzo. Debutify Reviews simplifica la solicitud, recopilación y gestión de reseñas de clientes, para que pueda obtener más de ellas más rápido.
G2
g2.com
Compare el mejor software y servicios empresariales según las valoraciones de los usuarios y los datos sociales. Reseñas de software CRM, ERP, RRHH, CAD, PDM y Marketing.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Impulsa tu marca® con la plataforma de marketing número uno® para pequeñas empresas.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
La plataforma todo en uno para el éxito en las búsquedas locales · Ascienda en las clasificaciones, haga crecer su reputación y destaque en las búsquedas locales con BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak impulsa el crecimiento de las aplicaciones y juegos más populares del mundo al proporcionar información útil en una interfaz sencilla. → ¡Pruébanos gratis!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Encienda la participación del cliente La plataforma de mensajería empresarial que le permite enviar mensajes de texto desde el número de teléfono de su oficina directamente en su computadora, para que pueda obtener una respuesta.
Yext
yext.com
Yext es una empresa de tecnología de la ciudad de Nueva York que opera en el área de gestión de marcas en línea. Ofrece actualizaciones de marca utilizando su red de aplicaciones, motores de búsqueda y otras instalaciones basadas en la nube. La empresa fue fundada en 2006 por Howard Lerman, Brian Di...
Broadly
broadly.com
El software de reputación online y experiencia del cliente le ayuda a crear su estrategia de marketing online para que pueda generar referencias de clientes, clientes potenciales, reseñas e ingresos.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
La forma más sencilla de vender soluciones digitales bajo tu propia marca. Vendasta es una plataforma de marca blanca para empresas que brindan soluciones digitales a pymes.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Herramienta ASO y gestión de revisión de aplicaciones n.º 1. Analice comentarios, administre calificaciones y responda reseñas, aumente las descargas orgánicas para App Store, Google Play y Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
La forma más sencilla de obtener más reseñas y construir su reputación. Genere expectación en las redes sociales, mejore su SEO y gane más ventas.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
La mejor plataforma UGC para recopilar reseñas, historias, feeds de redes sociales, fotografías e insertarlas en cualquier sitio web. ¡Automáticamente!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo es una plataforma de marketing de comercio electrónico con las soluciones más avanzadas para reseñas de clientes, marketing visual, fidelización, referencias y marketing por SMS. Obtenga más información sobre cómo su marca puede impulsar el crecimiento con Yotpo aquí.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby es una plataforma de comunicaciones moderna, automatizada e integrada con DMS que facilita la conexión y la conversión de clientes. Impulse el rendimiento del servicio de su concesionario por la vía rápida.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko es una plataforma de gestión de reputación 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ fácil de usar que permite a los especialistas en marketing y propietarios de empresas ahorrar tiempo mediante la automatización. Los productos incluyen ✅ Gestión de reseñas, ✅ Redes sociales, ✅ PowerListings y más. ¡Suscríbete a Rannko h...
Appbot
appbot.co
Herramientas de revisión y calificación de aplicaciones para mejorar toda la experiencia de sus clientes. La plataforma para empresas que se toman en serio las reseñas y calificaciones. Appbot proporciona revisión, monitoreo, respuestas y análisis de clase mundial.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers es una empresa de software de revisión de clientes galardonada. Obtenga más reseñas. Responder a los clientes. Encuentre información sobre la experiencia del cliente.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial es una solución de gestión de redes sociales para empresas con múltiples ubicaciones y perfiles. Administre todas sus publicaciones, publicidad, participación, reseñas e informes desde una plataforma centralizada. MavSocial brinda la capacidad única para que las empresas con múltiples ubic...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Los sistemas de punto de venta y el software de procesamiento de pagos de SpotOn están diseñados para funcionar de la forma en que usted trabaja. Y cuenta con el respaldo de personas a las que realmente les importa las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, los 365 días del año.
Mobal
mobal.io
Administre todos sus listados de empresas desde un solo lugar, sin esfuerzo. Hacemos que la gestión de los fichajes de tu empresa sea divertida, rápida y agradable.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource es el líder de la industria en soluciones de seguimiento de llamadas, gestión de clientes potenciales y análisis de negocios. Maximice su inversión en marketing y obtenga resultados medidos.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter brinda a las marcas de múltiples ubicaciones los conocimientos y herramientas locales que necesitan para monitorear, analizar y mejorar la experiencia del cliente a escala.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...