Alternativas - Perpetua

Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™: la solución de automatización de asociaciones líder en el mundo descubre, gestiona, protege y optimiza todos los canales de asociación alcanzando un verdadero crecimiento exponencial.
LTK
shopltk.com
Compre lo último en moda, hogar, belleza y fitness de personas influyentes de LTK en las que confía. Ideas de ropa de trabajo, vestidos de invitadas de boda, looks de viaje y mucho más.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN es el mejor software de marketing de influencers para marcas de comercio electrónico. Nuestra plataforma impulsada por IA incluye más de 32 millones de paquetes de influencers, sala de trabajo de campañas, informes y análisis, pago y cumplimiento de productos, biblioteca multimedia de contenido...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software de gestión de relaciones con socios para escalar cualquier programa: afiliado, revendedor, marketing y más. Descubra por qué las empresas SaaS crecen con PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole es una empresa de Hashtag Analytics y Social Media Analytics que proporciona datos en tiempo real con seguimiento de hashtags para Twitter, Instagram y Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Descubra cómo Meltwater ayuda a los equipos de relaciones públicas y marketing a monitorear la cobertura de los medios tanto en noticias como en redes sociales y mejorar la gestión de marca.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Plataforma de marketing de influencers ¡Affable permite a las marcas globales, agencias y marcas de comercio electrónico D2C encontrar personas influyentes, gestionar campañas y medir el ROI con facilidad! Influencers verificados. Más de 100 clientes.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimice el recorrido del cliente digital. La plataforma unificada de software de experiencia del cliente y software de gestión de redes sociales de Emplifi cierra la brecha de CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solución todo en uno para potenciar su marketing de influencers. Administre el ciclo de vida completo de sus campañas de marketing de influencers.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr es el sistema de registro para el marketing de influencers basado en datos que los especialistas en marketing utilizan para invertir en las estrategias adecuadas, optimizar campañas y escalar programas.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La plataforma líder de marketing de influencers Octoly ayuda a las marcas a aumentar su visibilidad, generar confianza e impulsar las ventas conectando a escala a microinfluencers y consumidores examinados. Las marcas aprovechan nuestra comunidad seleccionada para crear publicaciones en redes socia...
StarNgage
starngage.com
En StarNgage, creemos que el contenido visual distribuido socialmente es el futuro de la publicidad. Está sucediendo ahora en Instagram y queremos ayudar a las marcas en esta aventura y ganar en Instagram. Esta plataforma permite a las marcas medir su esfuerzo de marketing en Instagram e involucrar ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero es el poderoso software de marketing de afiliados, influencers y referencias, todo en uno. ¡Desde solo $ 49 p. m., GrowthHero crece contigo! Herramientas totalmente flexibles para su éxito: - Portal de socios con marca blanca, personalícelo completamente sin necesidad de código - Comparta...
Influence.co
influence.co
Todo lo que necesitas para triunfar como creador. Únete a la primera red profesional diseñada para influencers y creadores. Cree su perfil hoy para ganar dinero, aprender unos de otros y conocer gente a través de comunidades.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
La plataforma número uno de contenido generado por el usuario para crear y publicar campañas UGC en diferentes puntos de contacto de marketing. La plataforma UGC perfecta para aumentar con éxito la confianza, el conocimiento, la participación de los usuarios y las ventas de la marca.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr es una de las principales empresas de marketing de influencers que conecta a los influencers y embajadores de marca adecuados con las mejores marcas. Visite nuestro sitio web hoy.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Paid: comuníquese con creadores, lance campañas y ejecute listas blancas de creadores, en una sola plataforma. El marketing de influencers ahora es seguro, fácil y rápido.
Audiense
audiense.com
Todo lo que necesita para comprender a las audiencias y obtener mejores resultados de marketing, resultados de redes sociales, resultados de influencers, estrategias de medios, estrategias de crecimiento o retorno de la inversión publicitaria. Coloque la segmentación de consumidores y los conocimie...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Impulsa las ventas a través del marketing para creadores. Marketing de influencers, programas de afiliados, gestión de creadores, contenido generado por usuarios, embajadores de marca: crea asociaciones valiosas para hacer crecer tu negocio.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash es la plataforma de marketing de influencers que utiliza una tecnología de contenido única impulsada por inteligencia artificial para ayudar a las marcas y agencias a escalar sus programas de creadores. Descubre creadores auténticos, mide el impacto de tus campañas y gestiona todos tus da...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics es la primera Brand Performance Cloud impulsada por IA del mercado, que proporciona a más de 1200 clientes el software y los datos que necesitan para conectar la estrategia con la ejecución. Su Brand Performance Cloud ayuda a los ejecutivos a lanzar campañas, ampliar el alcance, medir...
CisionOne
cision.one
Da forma al futuro de tu marca. En tiempo real. Para navegar eficazmente en el panorama mediático actual, los equipos de relaciones públicas y comunicaciones necesitan un nuevo tipo de plataforma: una que aproveche el poder de la IA, ofrezca en tiempo real la información mediática necesaria para tom...
Later
later.com
Later es una plataforma de comercio y marketing en redes sociales que ayuda a propietarios de empresas, creadores, agencias y equipos de redes sociales a hacer crecer sus marcas y negocios en línea. Later le ayuda a ahorrar tiempo y hacer crecer su negocio al facilitar la administración de toda su ...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive es un socio global para el éxito de las relaciones públicas y las comunicaciones. Al trabajar con miles de organizaciones en todo el mundo, entendemos las presiones a las que se enfrenta. Como construir una marca y una reputación sólidas. Ser los ojos, oídos y conciencia de su organización...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Miles de marcas y minoristas líderes en el mundo confían en la tecnología, los servicios y la experiencia de Bazaarvoice para generar ingresos, ampliar el alcance, obtener información útil y crear defensores leales. Según un nuevo estudio encargado por Forrester Consulting en nombre de Bazaarvoice, ...