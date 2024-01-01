Alternativas - PerkUp
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, la plataforma de envío líder, ayuda a las empresas a destacar brindándoles nuevas formas de interactuar con los clientes durante todo el recorrido del comprador.
Wellable
wellable.co
La plataforma de bienestar de Wellable ayuda a las organizaciones a crear programas atractivos de bienestar para los empleados, mejorar la experiencia de los empleados y transformar culturas.
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Envíe pagos digitales a escala internacional. Entrega instantánea, canje sin frustraciones, cientos de opciones de recompensa. Compre, envíe, realice un seguimiento, administre y marque sus pagos en nuestra plataforma fácil de usar.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot es la plataforma innovadora y de gamificación líder para líderes en habilitación de ventas. Administre fácilmente presupuestos millonarios, envíe miles de recompensas en segundos y brinde a su equipo el mejor regalo de todos: el poder de elegir su premio. Realice un seguimiento del co...
&Open
andopen.co
Mejores regalos para las empresas que se preocupan. Fomente las relaciones y genere lealtad entre los equipos de ventas, marketing, recursos humanos y CX.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy es una plataforma de obsequios empresariales todo en uno que utiliza el poder de la experiencia y el placer para conectar a personas de todo el mundo.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU crea experiencias de productos excepcionales que ayudan a elevar su marca. Diseñamos, obtenemos, fabricamos y distribuimos productos personalizados de calidad... y vaya que somos rápidos. Nos enorgullecemos de ser su socio de referencia para todas sus necesidades de artículos personalizados ...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift es una plataforma de obsequios que se desarrolló teniendo en cuenta los obsequios programáticos continuos. Compre, almacene y configure todo una vez y luego impulse la participación en minutos. Nuestra solución se formó en torno a 3 pilares: una gran variedad de productos para garanti...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp es la única plataforma de gestión de Swag de extremo a extremo. Creemos que el botín es increíblemente poderoso, pero también increíblemente complicado de usar. Todo lo que hacemos se centra en hacer que el proceso de creación y envío de regalos sea lo más simple posible. Nuestra plataforma l...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium hace que los obsequios, recompensas y regalos para grupos globales sean simples y personales, sin importar la escala o la distancia. Permitimos que sus destinatarios en todo el mundo elijan lo que quieren y dónde enviarlo, eliminando conjeturas y maximizando el impacto de cada intercambio. Y...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency obtiene y suministra a clientes de todo el mundo recompensas digitales de un catálogo único que incluye las mejores marcas, opciones prepagas y otras opciones similares a efectivo en 24 monedas diferentes en 36 países. NeoCurrency es un proveedor independiente con sede en EE. UU. de reco...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S es una plataforma tecnológica que revoluciona la forma en que las empresas de distribución interactúan con sus socios de canal. A través de soluciones de vanguardia y un enfoque basado en datos, O4S permite a las empresas apuntar e incentivar con precisión a los socios de canal de alto rendimien...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode es la plataforma de beneficios para el cliente para empresas que desean lanzar rápidamente un programa de beneficios para el cliente altamente atractivo. Paylode permite a las empresas ofrecer un programa integral de beneficios para sus clientes en una fracción del tiempo y el costo que llev...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI es una innovadora plataforma de regalos corporativos. Utilizamos tecnología de inteligencia artificial para automatizar el proceso de obsequios masivos y adaptar cada obsequio a cada uno de sus destinatarios. Muestre aprecio e involucre a sus empleados y clientes con obsequios personaliz...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce es una plataforma de obsequios basada en inteligencia artificial que ayuda a las empresas a establecer relaciones, acelerar las ventas y aumentar el conocimiento de la marca a través de obsequios personalizados. Los equipos de marketing, ventas y atención al cliente utilizan Alyce para abrir l...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard es la tarjeta grupal perfecta para ocasiones especiales. ¡Celebre a alguien con una tarjeta grupal en línea llena de mensajes, GIF, fotos y videos!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Compre, envíe y realice un seguimiento de tarjetas de regalo digitales para sus programas de recompensas e incentivos.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infraestructura de recompensas, incentivos, beneficios y pagos para empresas. Miles de empresas de todos los tamaños, desde nuevas empresas hasta grandes empresas, utilizan la moneda comercial de Xoxoday para enviar recompensas, beneficios, incentivos y desembolsar pagos.