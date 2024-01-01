Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Openli

Openli

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: openli.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para Openli en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

Openli automates the process of vetting and managing your data processors, and we create your RoPA for you. In minutes. Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, on a strong belief that the importance of privacy should make it more manageable for legal teams. Our solution is The Privacy Hub. A platform that does the management, outreach, and vetting of all your data processors, and stores all relevant vendor information. By the book and at your fingertips. Upload your own information in the Hub for easy access. Share your privacy efforts with customers, stakeholders and prospects with just a few clicks. Let your team support Sales with less resources. Help close deals faster. Our customers say we take serious amounts of monotonous admin off their hands. That the platform “provides the single most valuable software solution to scale our legal operations”. We say privacy is important work - but it doesn’t have to be your work.

Sitio web: openli.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a Openli. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

También podría gustarte

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

forestadmin.com

Didomi

Didomi

didomi.io

9teams

9teams

9teams.com

Targit

Targit

targit.com

Signagelive

Signagelive

signagelive.com

anonfriendly

anonfriendly

anonfriendly.com

Siteimprove

Siteimprove

siteimprove.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Swisscows

Swisscows

swisscows.com

SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal

simplelegal.com

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Explorar

Desktop

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.