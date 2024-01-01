Alternativas - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter es una aplicación inteligente para tomar notas que te permite recordar, buscar y compartir tus conversaciones de voz. Otter crea notas de voz inteligentes que combinan audio, transcripción, identificación del hablante, fotografías en línea y frases clave. Ayuda a empresarios, periodistas y est...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Disfrute de voz HD sin ruido de fondo ni eco durante reuniones, podcasts y grabaciones remotas. Krisp evita distracciones ruidosas aumentando la productividad y el profesionalismo.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Integre Voice AI en sus aplicaciones. Desde empresas emergentes hasta la NASA, las API de Deepgram se utilizan para transcribir y comprender millones de minutos de audio cada día. Rápido, preciso, escalable y rentable. Todo lo que los desarrolladores necesitan para construir con confianza y realiza...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...