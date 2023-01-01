Alternativas - NiceJob
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye es una plataforma integral de experiencia del cliente. Más de 60.000 empresas de todos los tamaños utilizan BirdEye todos los días para ser encontradas en línea a través de reseñas, ser elegidas por los clientes mediante interacciones de mensajes de texto y ser la mejor empresa con herramien...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo es una plataforma de marketing de comercio electrónico con las soluciones más avanzadas para reseñas de clientes, marketing visual, fidelización, referencias y marketing por SMS. Obtenga más información sobre cómo su marca puede impulsar el crecimiento con Yotpo aquí.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence es una plataforma de voz del cliente que automatiza la prueba social para los equipos de GTM, generando estudios de casos verificados, testimonios y estadísticas en minutos. Utilizando encuestas y reseñas de terceros, UserEvidence captura continuamente comentarios a lo largo del recorri...