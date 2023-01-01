Alternativas - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
Nuestra misión es hacer el mundo más productivo. Para hacer esto, creamos una aplicación para reemplazarlas todas: Tareas, Documentos, Objetivos y Chat.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. es un proveedor estadounidense que cotiza en bolsa de soluciones de colaboración y comunicaciones basadas en la nube para empresas. El director ejecutivo de RingCentral, Vlad Shmunis, y el director de tecnología, Vlad Vendrow, fundaron la empresa en 1999. Los inversores de RingCent...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Descubra su plataforma de referencia para cumbres virtuales, conferencias en línea y eventos híbridos. Diseñado para participar a través de una experiencia personalizada. ¡Prueba gratis!
Whova
whova.com
Software de gestión de eventos todo en uno para eventos presenciales, híbridos y virtuales
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo es el software de eventos más querido del mundo. Nuestra plataforma permite a todos los organizadores, comercializadores, expositores y asistentes liberar el poder de los eventos.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Organice seminarios web que le encantarán a su audiencia. Si está preparado para utilizar un software de seminarios web sencillo y personalizable sin descargas ni complicaciones, bienvenido a casa.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast es una plataforma de eventos B2B personalizada que transforma el marketing mediante la organización sencilla de atractivos eventos digitales y presenciales. Miles de especialistas en marketing B2B empresariales, de empresas como Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora y Mailchimp, aprovechan Goldcast para ...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Organice exposiciones y conferencias más inteligentes y sin dolores de cabeza Swapcard es una plataforma de eventos de participación y registro fácil de usar creada para generar mayores ingresos en sus eventos.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Cree mejores eventos que generen ingresos reales. Cada evento es una oportunidad para aumentar los ingresos, sin importar dónde ocurra. Priorice la canalización desde una única plataforma con seminarios web, grupos de observación, demostraciones, conferencias y eventos en persona que generan conver...
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit es una plataforma SaaS de emparejamiento impulsada por inteligencia artificial que impulsa presentaciones seleccionadas a escala. Las organizaciones pueden invitar sin problemas a las audiencias de su elección para que opten por conexiones regulares, personalizadas 1:1 o de grupos de pares, y...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
La plataforma unificada para eventos y seminarios web. Simplifique los flujos de trabajo de sus eventos unificando múltiples herramientas para brindar experiencias y conocimientos excepcionales a los asistentes.