Alternativas - MicroStrategy
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (literalmente, 'mesita' en francés, también usado para significar 'imagen'; pl. tableaux o, raramente, tableaus) puede referirse a:
Looker
looker.com
Looker es un software de inteligencia empresarial y una plataforma de análisis de big data que le ayuda a explorar, analizar y compartir fácilmente análisis empresariales en tiempo real.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Cuadernos administrados para científicos e investigadores de datos.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Software de inteligencia empresarial y análisis. Zoho Analytics es un software de análisis de datos y BI de autoservicio que le permite analizar visualmente sus datos, crear visualizaciones de datos sorprendentes y descubrir información oculta en minutos.
Grow
grow.com
Software de inteligencia empresarial que libera los conocimientos que necesita desesperadamente para impulsar el crecimiento y transformar su negocio.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud proporciona un conjunto integrado de herramientas y productos de computación en la nube confiables y seguros, que lo ayudan a construir infraestructura en la nube y centros de datos en múltiples regiones para potenciar su industria global. Pruébalo gratis.
Metabase
metabase.com
La forma más rápida y sencilla de compartir datos y análisis dentro de su empresa. ¡Un servidor de Business Intelligence de código abierto que puedes instalar en 5 minutos y que se conecta a MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB y más! Cualquiera puede usarlo para crear gráficos, paneles e informes nocturnos p...
Sisense
sisense.com
Software de inteligencia empresarial de Sisense, el líder de la industria en BI para datos complejos: prepare, analice y explore fácilmente datos en crecimiento de múltiples fuentes.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. es una empresa de software en la nube con sede en American Fork, Utah, Estados Unidos. Se especializa en herramientas de inteligencia empresarial y visualización de datos.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode es una plataforma de datos colaborativa que combina SQL, R, Python y análisis visual en un solo lugar. Conéctese, analice y comparta más rápido.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio es una plataforma de paneles de control en línea para crear potentes paneles de control comerciales en tiempo real para su equipo o sus clientes.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Análisis SaaS de extremo a extremo. HockeyStack es una herramienta de análisis SaaS que unifica datos de marketing, productos, ingresos y ventas para descubrir información oculta, como el LTV de una campaña o la tasa de abandono de cada canal de marketing. Sin configuración. Sin código. PRUEBA GRATI...
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
¡La información que necesitas para gestionar tu negocio! Con costos, tiempo y gastos del proyecto en tiempo real, administrar sus proyectos, tareas y clientes es muy sencillo. Obtenga gráficos interactivos enriquecidos a nivel de miembro del equipo, proyecto, cliente y empresa. Sabemos que su negoci...
Chartio
chartio.com
La solución de análisis e inteligencia empresarial basada en la nube de Chartio permite a todos analizar sus datos desde sus aplicaciones comerciales.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex es una plataforma de datos moderna para análisis y ciencia de datos. Cuadernos colaborativos, hermosas aplicaciones de datos y seguridad de nivel empresarial.
Mineo
mineo.app
Convierta Python Notebooks en aplicaciones de datos. Mineo es la plataforma para explorar sus datos, crear e implementar aplicaciones de datos basadas en portátiles supercargados de Python.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx proporciona la plataforma de análisis en la nube líder. Permitimos que todos descubran conocimientos de alto impacto con la automatización de análisis impulsada por IA.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData es una plataforma de análisis y BI integrada que proporciona análisis rápidos, confiables y fáciles de usar. Diseñado para todos los usuarios de su negocio en mente.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML reduce el tiempo (a segundos) para descubrir por qué las métricas comerciales están cambiando con la detección de anomalías y el análisis de la causa raíz.
Holistics
holistics.io
Holistics permite que todos respondan sus propias preguntas sobre datos sin molestar a los equipos técnicos. No más "frustración en la cola de solicitudes" tanto para el equipo de negocios como para el de datos.
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
La primera y única parada de B2B para la habilitación de ingresos Todo lo que su equipo necesita para atraer compradores, preparar vendedores, cuantificar el valor y optimizar continuamente el rendimiento. Una plataforma modular que ofrece un crecimiento de ingresos predecible a escala.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Análisis de sitios web y productos bien hechos: ¡por fin! El seguimiento Spotless™ de Usermaven captura todos los eventos automáticamente, eliminando la dependencia de los desarrolladores y convirtiéndolo en la herramienta de análisis más sencilla para los especialistas en marketing y productos.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ ofrece acceso dinámico y colaborativo a tecnología de análisis de datos y simulación y recursos de nube y HPC escalables, todo en un solo lugar.