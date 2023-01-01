Alternativas - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Pase del texto a la voz con un versátil generador de voz con IA. Habilitada para IA, voces de personas reales. Haz locuciones con calidad de estudio en minutos. Utilice las voces realistas de IA de Murf para podcasts, vídeos y todas sus presentaciones profesionales.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ es un paquete de software de traducción asistida por computadora patentado que se ejecuta en sistemas operativos Microsoft Windows. Está desarrollado por la empresa de software húngara memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), anteriormente Kilgray, un proveedor de soft...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Localizar e implementar material en múltiples regiones es complejo. Necesita una solución de traducción que sea simple, escalable y sólida. El sistema de gestión de traducción (TMS) XTM le ayudará a entregar su contenido localizado a varios idiomas de forma más rápida y rentable.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Plataforma todo en uno que conecta empresas y traductores en un circuito de entrega de contenido optimizado
Crowdin
crowdin.com
La plataforma de gestión de localización de Crowdin es una solución tecnológica para su equipo. Traduzca y actualice contenido para su producto multilingüe con nuestro software en la nube.
Transifex
transifex.com
Integre con Transifex para gestionar la creación de sitios web y contenido de aplicaciones multilingües. Solicite traducciones, vea el progreso de la traducción y herramientas como TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
La plataforma de localización diseñada para el crecimiento. Llegue a una audiencia completamente nueva de usuarios de aplicaciones, compradores en línea, navegadores web y jugadores de juegos brindándoles experiencias locales, en su idioma, sin importar en qué parte del mundo se encuentren.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel ofrece servicios de traducción multilingüe en más de 30 idiomas para mejorar su experiencia de servicio al cliente. ¡Obtenga más información sobre nuestras soluciones de operación lingüística!
Weglot
weglot.com
¡La forma más rápida y sencilla de traducir su sitio web y llegar a un público más amplio!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...