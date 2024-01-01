WebCatalog

Marvia

Marvia

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: getmarvia.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para Marvia en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

Marvia is a SaaS-based Local Marketing Automation platform. This software simplifies every aspect of distributed marketing and enables organizations to centrally control their marketing materials while customizing and publishing them on a local level. Organize, customize and distribute your marketing content with ease and maximize results with Marvia. Marvia offers a comprehensive one-stop-solution that enables organizations to organize, customize, and distribute branded materials seamlessly across their entire network. Equipped with a suite of powerful features, including a Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, dynamic templates, marketing shop, and the recently launched Template Studio, Marvia streamlines repetitive tasks and delivers substantial time and cost savings for brands. Marvia is the go-to choice for numerous esteemed brands in over 90 countries, such as Domino's Pizza, KidStrong, Steve Madden, ZEISS, Pedego, Boston Pizza, and Toyota.

Categorías:

Business
Through-Channel Marketing Software

Sitio web: getmarvia.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a Marvia. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

StructuredWeb

StructuredWeb

structuredweb.com

JGSullivan Interactive

JGSullivan Interactive

jgsullivan.com

Vartopia

Vartopia

vartopia.com

xAmplify

xAmplify

xamplify.com

Channext

Channext

channext.com

Vibe.co

Vibe.co

vibe.co

MioDatos

MioDatos

miodatos.com

PowerChord

PowerChord

powerchord.com

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

Relevize

Relevize

relevize.com

Impartner

Impartner

impartner.com

Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix

amp.vg

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.